Dell Match Play Results

Wednesday At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71 (Seedings in parentheses)

J.J. Spaun (61), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (11), England, 5 and 3.

Min Woo Lee (41), Australia, def. Sahith Theegala (26), United States, 1 up.

Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Cam Davis (64), Australia, 4 and 3.

Aaron Wise (40), United States, def. Tom Hoge (32), United States, 1 up.

Ben Griffin (62), United States, def. Tyrrell Hatton (14), England, 3 and 1.

Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, def. Russell Henley (31), United States, 1 up.

Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Scott Stallings (52), United States, 3 and 1.

Keegan Bradley (20), United States, halved with Denny McCarthy (48), United States.

Tony Finau (10), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), South Africa, 2 and 1.

Adrian Meronk (45), Poland, def. Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, 2 and 1.

Andrew Putnam (56), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (7), United States, 3 and 2.

Ryan Fox (29), New Zealand, def. Harris English (37), United States, 2 and 1.

Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Davis Thompson (57), United States, 3 and 2.

Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Sepp Straka (27), 6 and 5.

Rickie Fowler (49), United States, def. Jon Rahm (2), Spain, 2 and 1.

Billy Horschel (22), United States, halved with Keith Mitchell (39), United States.

Jordan Spieth (12), United States, def. Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, 4 and 3.

Taylor Montgomery (47), United States, def. Shane Lowry (21), Ireland, 2 and 1.

Max Homa (5), United States, def. Justin Suh (63), United States, 3 and 2.

Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan, def. Kevin Kisner (42), United States, 1 up.

Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Adam Hadwin (53), Canada, 3 and 2.

Adam Scott (33), Australia, def. Seamus Power (30), Ireland, 1 up.

Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. Nick Taylor (55), Canada, 1 up.

Brian Harman (25), United States, def.. K.H. Lee (35), South Korea, 3 and 1.

Collin Morikawa (9), United States, def. Victor Perez (51), France, 2 and 1.

Jason Day (32), Australia, def. Adam Svensson (44), Canada, 4 and 2.

Matt Kuchar (59), United States, def. Viktor Hovland (8), Norway, 3 and 1.

Si Woo Kim (34), South Korea, def. Chris Kirk (28), United States, 4 and 3.

Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, def. Maverick McNealy (58), United States, 8 and 6.

J.T. Poston (43), United States, def. Tommy Fleetwood (24), England, 3 and 2.

Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. Davis Riley (54), United States, 1 up.

Tom Kim (17), South Korea, def. Alex Noren (38), Sweden, 2 and 1.

