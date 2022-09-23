RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia | Experts: Evidence of war crimes in Ukraine | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap
Sports on TV for Saturday, September 24

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 7:30 PM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, September 24
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide

AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Playoffs – Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Taped)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Clemson at Wake Forest

ACCN — Rhode Island at Pittsburgh

BTN — Cent. Michigan at Penn St.

CBSSN — Buffalo at E. Michigan

ESPN — Missouri at Auburn

ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa St.

ESPNU — TCU at SMU

FOX — Maryland at Michigan

FS1 — Duke at Kansas

SECN — Bowling Green at Mississippi St.

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Colorado

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at North Carolina

ACCN — Middle Tennessee at Miami

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan St.

CBS — Florida at Tennessee

CBSSN — FIU at W. Kentucky

ESPN — Texas at Texas Tech

ESPN2 — Indiana at Cincinnati

FS1 — Toledo at San Diego St.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia Tech at UCF

FOX — Oregon at Washington St.

SECN — Tulsa at Mississippi

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at California

7 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Utah St.

ESPN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — N. Illinois at Kentucky

FS1 — Iowa at Rutgers

NFLN — Marshall at Troy

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Wisconsin at Ohio St.

BTN — Regional Coverage: FAU at Purdue OR Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern

ESPNU — Charlotte at South Carolina

SECN — Vanderbilt at Alabama

8 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Florida St.

FOX — Kansas St. at Oklahoma

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon St.

10:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wyoming at BYU

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — W. Michigan at San Jose St.

ESPN — Utah at Arizona St.

FS1 — Stanford at Washington

GOLF
3 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Second Round, National – Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)

7 a.m.

GOLF — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 3, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

8 a.m.

NBC — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Day 3, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif.

4 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Third Round, National – Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)

HORSE RACING
4:45 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at NY Yankees

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR NY Mets at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Minnesota OR Cleveland at Texas

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at LA Dodgers OR San Diego at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Ottawa at Toronto

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Boston at Philadelphia

RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:45 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Penrith, Preliminary Final

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Armenia vs. Ukraine, Group E, Yerevan, Armenia

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Norway, Group H, Ljubljana, Slovenia

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Portugal, Group B, Prague, Czechia

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal

6:45 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN — Division 1 Arkema: Fleury at Paris Saint-Germain

TENNIS
8 a.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup: Europe vs. World

6 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Semifinals

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA Singles Final

2 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Seoul-WTA Singles Final —

