Sports on TV for Friday, September 2

|Friday, September 2
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5:30 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Sydney at Melbourne, Qualifying Final
|2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Collingwood at Geelong, Qualifying Final
|6 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Western at Fremantle, Elimination Final
|AUTO RACING
|6:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
|9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
|5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — W. Michigan at Michigan St.
ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Old Dominion
|7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Temple at Duke
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Illinois at Indiana
|10 p.m.
ESPN — TCU at Colorado
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Utah at Purdue
|9 p.m.
BTN — Marquette at Wisconsin
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Second Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark
|1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
|4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|11 p.m.
ESPNU — Junipero Serra (Calif.) at De La Salle (Calif.)
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
|6 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston
|7:20 p.m.
APPLETV — Miami at Atlanta
|10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Milwaukee at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
|10:15 p.m.
APPLETV — Philadelphia at San Francisco
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: FC Edmonton at Atletico Ottawa
|10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Juárez
|TENNIS
|12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y. —
