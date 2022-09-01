Sports on TV for Friday, September 2

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, September 2 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. FS1 — AFL…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, September 2 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Sydney at Melbourne, Qualifying Final

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Collingwood at Geelong, Qualifying Final

6 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership Qualifier: Western at Fremantle, Elimination Final

AUTO RACING 6:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — W. Michigan at Michigan St.

ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Old Dominion

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Temple at Duke

8 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Indiana

10 p.m.

ESPN — TCU at Colorado

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

BTN — Utah at Purdue

9 p.m.

BTN — Marquette at Wisconsin

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Second Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 11 p.m.

ESPNU — Junipero Serra (Calif.) at De La Salle (Calif.)

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

6 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston

7:20 p.m.

APPLETV — Miami at Atlanta

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Milwaukee at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

10:15 p.m.

APPLETV — Philadelphia at San Francisco

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: FC Edmonton at Atletico Ottawa

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Juárez

TENNIS 12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y. —

