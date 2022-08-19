Sports on TV for August 20-21

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, August 20 3ICE HOCKEY 4 p.m. CBS — The Patrick…

CBS — The Patrick Cup: Team Mullen vs. Team Murphy AND Team Trottier vs. Team LeClair, Semifinals (Also Championship and Consolation), Las Vegas

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Adelaide at Port Adelaide

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Carlton

AUTO RACING 12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, New York

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, New York

6:30 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

BOXING 8 p.m.

SHO — WBC Showtime Championship: Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. Sergey Lipinets (Super-Lightweights), Hollywood, Fla.

10 p.m.

ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez (Featherweights), San Diego

CYCLING 10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 2, ‘s-Hertogenbosch to Utrecht, 108.7 miles, Netherlands

FISHING 8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Oahe, Mobridge, S.D.

9 a.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The International Billfish Tournament, San Juan, Puerto Rico

11 a.m.

CBSSN — MLF: Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit – Stop 4, St. Lawrence River, Massena, N.Y.

GOLF 6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.

3 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men’s Amateur, Semifinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)

9 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho (Taped)

GYMNASTICS 1 p.m.

CNBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Events, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)

3 p.m.

CNBC — U.S. Championships: Women’s Events, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)

7 p.m.

CNBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Events, Tampa, Fla.

HORSE RACING 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S) 4 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Edmonton, Canada

8 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Edmonton, Canada

LACROSSE (MEN’S) 2 p.m.

ESPNU — World U-21 Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Final, Limerick, Ireland

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 1 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: Queensland, Australia vs. Bologna, Italy, Game 13, Williamsport, Penn.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: Bonney Lake, Wash. vs. Davenport, Iowa, Game 14, Williamsport, Penn.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Managua, Nicaragua vs. Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, Game 15, Williamsport, Penn. (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Middleboro, Mass. vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa., Game 16, Williamsport, Penn.

MILB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

MLBN — Syracuse at Charlotte

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 2 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Featherweights & Women’s Lightweights, London

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 278 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City

8 p.m.

ABC — UFC 278 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City

ESPN — UFC 278 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City

9 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 278 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City (with The Gronks)

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR LA Angels at Detroit

2 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at Atlanta, NY Mets at Philadelphia, Seattle at Oakland

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Denver at Buffalo

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Washington at Kansas City

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Tampa Bay at Tennessee

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at LA Chargers

RUGBY (WOMEN’S) 4 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: Broncos at Knights

SAILING 3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: The Rockwool Denmark SGP, Day 2, Copenhagen, Denmark

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Tottenham Hotspur

9:20 a.m.

ESPN — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Leicester City

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Bournemouth

8 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6:20 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Mexico, Quarterfinal, San José, Costa Rica

8 p.m.

ESPNU — International Champions Cup: Chelsea vs. Portland FC, Third-Place Match, Portland, Ore.

9:55 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Colombia vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, San José, Costa Rica

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Women’s Cup: Racing Louisville FC vs. OL Reign, Final, Louisville, Ky. (Taped)

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Lyon vs. Monterrey, Final, Portland, Ore.

SOFTBALL 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney, Rosemont, Ill.

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS 11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Semifinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP Semifinals; Cincinnati-WTA Doubles Final

WNBA BASKETBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — First Round Playoff: New York at Chicago, Game 2

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — First Round Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Game 2 —

Sunday, August 21 AUTO RACING 10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, St Jean d’Angely, France

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, St Jean d’Angely, France

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling At The Glen, Watkins Glen International, New York

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

BIG3 BASKETBALL 4 p.m.

CBS — All-Star Game: Team DOC vs. Team ICE, Atlanta

5 p.m.

CBS — BIG3 Championship: Trilogy vs. Power, Atlanta

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida St. at Georgia

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Diego at Colorado

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Francisco at Oregon

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Hawaii at Arizona St.

CYCLING 9:30 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 3, Breda to Breda, 119.9 miles, Netherlands

FISHING 8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Oahe, Mobridge, S.D.

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.

2 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men’s Amateur, Championship Match, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)

8 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho (Taped)

GYMNASTICS 12:30 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Events, Tampa, Fla.

7 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Women’s Events, Tampa, Fla.

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

JUNIOR LEAGUE BASEBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Junior League World Series: TBD, Championship, Taylor, Mich.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 9 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Penn.

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Penn.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Penn.

2 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Penn.

MLB BASEBALL 1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR Houston at Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Baltimore

ESPN2 — Boston at Baltimore (KidsCast)

NFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

NFLN — Philadelphia at Cleveland

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Cincinnati at NY Giants

8 p.m.

FOX — Preseason: Baltimore at Arizona

RODEO 1:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR Team Series: The Stampede Days, Game of the Week- Triple Header, Nashville, Tenn.

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The Stampede Days, Day 3, Nashville, Tenn.

RUGBY (WOMEN’S) 4 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Broncos at Knights

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Leeds United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Columbus Crew

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Portland at Sporting KC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6:20 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal, Alajuela, Costa Rica

9:55 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Japan vs. France, Quarterfinal, Alajuela, Costa Rica

SOFTBALL 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team McCleney vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS 12 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP Singles and Doubles Finals; WTA-Singles Final

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — First Round Playoff: Dallas at Connecticut, Game 2

4 p.m.

ESPN — First Round Playoff: Washington at Seattle, Game 2

YOUTH BASEBALL 12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Perfect Game Youth Baseball – 13U Select: East vs. West, Knoxville, Tenn. —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.