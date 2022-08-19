Sports on TV for August 20-21

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, August 20
|3ICE HOCKEY
|4 p.m.
CBS — The Patrick Cup: Team Mullen vs. Team Murphy AND Team Trottier vs. Team LeClair, Semifinals (Also Championship and Consolation), Las Vegas
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Adelaide at Port Adelaide
|1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Collingwood at Carlton
|AUTO RACING
|12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, New York
|3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, New York
|6:30 p.m.
USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
|BOXING
|8 p.m.
SHO — WBC Showtime Championship: Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. Sergey Lipinets (Super-Lightweights), Hollywood, Fla.
|10 p.m.
ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez (Featherweights), San Diego
|CYCLING
|10 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 2, ‘s-Hertogenbosch to Utrecht, 108.7 miles, Netherlands
|FISHING
|8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Oahe, Mobridge, S.D.
|9 a.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The International Billfish Tournament, San Juan, Puerto Rico
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — MLF: Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit – Stop 4, St. Lawrence River, Massena, N.Y.
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men’s Amateur, Semifinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.
|7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)
|9 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho (Taped)
|GYMNASTICS
|1 p.m.
CNBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Events, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)
|3 p.m.
CNBC — U.S. Championships: Women’s Events, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)
|7 p.m.
CNBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Events, Tampa, Fla.
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|4 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Edmonton, Canada
|8 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Edmonton, Canada
|LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — World U-21 Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Final, Limerick, Ireland
|LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: Queensland, Australia vs. Bologna, Italy, Game 13, Williamsport, Penn.
|3 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: Bonney Lake, Wash. vs. Davenport, Iowa, Game 14, Williamsport, Penn.
|5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Managua, Nicaragua vs. Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, Game 15, Williamsport, Penn. (Joined in Progress)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Middleboro, Mass. vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa., Game 16, Williamsport, Penn.
|MILB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
MLBN — Syracuse at Charlotte
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|2 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Featherweights & Women’s Lightweights, London
|7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 278 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City
|8 p.m.
ABC — UFC 278 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City
ESPN — UFC 278 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City
|9 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 278 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City (with The Gronks)
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR LA Angels at Detroit
|2 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
|7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at Atlanta, NY Mets at Philadelphia, Seattle at Oakland
|10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Denver at Buffalo
|4 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Washington at Kansas City
|7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Tampa Bay at Tennessee
|10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at LA Chargers
|RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
|4 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — NRL: Broncos at Knights
|SAILING
|3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: The Rockwool Denmark SGP, Day 2, Copenhagen, Denmark
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Tottenham Hotspur
|9:20 a.m.
ESPN — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund
|10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Leicester City
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Bournemouth
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|6:20 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Mexico, Quarterfinal, San José, Costa Rica
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — International Champions Cup: Chelsea vs. Portland FC, Third-Place Match, Portland, Ore.
|9:55 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Colombia vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, San José, Costa Rica
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — Women’s Cup: Racing Louisville FC vs. OL Reign, Final, Louisville, Ky. (Taped)
|11 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Lyon vs. Monterrey, Final, Portland, Ore.
|SOFTBALL
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney, Rosemont, Ill.
|4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Semifinals
|6 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP Semifinals; Cincinnati-WTA Doubles Final
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — First Round Playoff: New York at Chicago, Game 2
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — First Round Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Game 2 —
|Sunday, August 21
|AUTO RACING
|10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, St Jean d’Angely, France
|11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, St Jean d’Angely, France
|1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.
|3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling At The Glen, Watkins Glen International, New York
|3:30 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.
|BIG3 BASKETBALL
|4 p.m.
CBS — All-Star Game: Team DOC vs. Team ICE, Atlanta
|5 p.m.
CBS — BIG3 Championship: Trilogy vs. Power, Atlanta
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida St. at Georgia
|3 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Diego at Colorado
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Francisco at Oregon
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Hawaii at Arizona St.
|CYCLING
|9:30 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 3, Breda to Breda, 119.9 miles, Netherlands
|FISHING
|8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Oahe, Mobridge, S.D.
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Vysoký Újezd, Czechia
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.
|2 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men’s Amateur, Championship Match, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Albertsons Boise Open (Final 1), Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)
|8 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho (Taped)
|GYMNASTICS
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Events, Tampa, Fla.
|7 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Championships: Women’s Events, Tampa, Fla.
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
|5:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
|JUNIOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Junior League World Series: TBD, Championship, Taylor, Mich.
|LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
|9 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Penn.
|11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Penn.
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Penn.
|2 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Williamsport, Penn.
|MLB BASEBALL
|1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR Houston at Atlanta
|4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Baltimore
ESPN2 — Boston at Baltimore (KidsCast)
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
NFLN — Philadelphia at Cleveland
|7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Cincinnati at NY Giants
|8 p.m.
FOX — Preseason: Baltimore at Arizona
|RODEO
|1:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR Team Series: The Stampede Days, Game of the Week- Triple Header, Nashville, Tenn.
|3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The Stampede Days, Day 3, Nashville, Tenn.
|RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
|4 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Broncos at Knights
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Leeds United
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United
|5:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Columbus Crew
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Portland at Sporting KC
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|6:20 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Nigeria vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal, Alajuela, Costa Rica
|9:55 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Japan vs. France, Quarterfinal, Alajuela, Costa Rica
|SOFTBALL
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.
|4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team McCleney vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.
|TENNIS
|12 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP Singles and Doubles Finals; WTA-Singles Final
|7 p.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Early Rounds
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — First Round Playoff: Dallas at Connecticut, Game 2
|4 p.m.
ESPN — First Round Playoff: Washington at Seattle, Game 2
|YOUTH BASEBALL
|12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Perfect Game Youth Baseball – 13U Select: East vs. West, Knoxville, Tenn. —
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.