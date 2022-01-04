CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor backs FDA | Masks required in Md. state buildings | Novavax vaccine 1 month from approval | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Djokovic says he has ‘exemption permission’ for Australia

The Associated Press

January 4, 2022, 5:49 AM

Novak Djokovic looks to be heading to the Australian Open.

The top-ranked Djokovic said in a post on Instagram on Tuesday he has got “an exemption permission” to travel to Australia.

Djokovic has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the coronavirus, a requirement to play in Melbourne.

If he plays at the year’s first major, he will seek a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title. He is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20.

