Australia 4, Britain 3OT

Britain 3, Australia 4, OT Australia 1 1 2 — 4 Britain 0 2 1 — 3 First Half_1, Australia,…

Britain 3, Australia 4, OT

Australia 1 1 2 — 4 Britain 0 2 1 — 3

First Half_1, Australia, Kennedy, (Catley), 35th minute.

Second Half_2, Britain, White, (Hemp), 57th; 3, Britain, White, 66th; 4, Australia, Kerr, 89th.

First Overtime_5, Australia, Fowler, 103rd.

Second Overtime_6, Australia, Kerr, (Yallop), 106th; 7, Britain, White, (Kirby), 115th.

Yellow Cards_Kerr, Australia, 26th; Bronze, Britain, 45th; Simon, Australia, 71st; Stanway, Britain, 120th+1.

Referee_Salima Mukansanga.

