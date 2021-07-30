2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Australia News » Australia 4, Britain 3OT

Australia 4, Britain 3OT

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 7:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Britain 3, Australia 4, OT

Australia 1 1 2 4
Britain 0 2 1 3

First Half_1, Australia, Kennedy, (Catley), 35th minute.

Second Half_2, Britain, White, (Hemp), 57th; 3, Britain, White, 66th; 4, Australia, Kerr, 89th.

First Overtime_5, Australia, Fowler, 103rd.

Second Overtime_6, Australia, Kerr, (Yallop), 106th; 7, Britain, White, (Kirby), 115th.

Yellow Cards_Kerr, Australia, 26th; Bronze, Britain, 45th; Simon, Australia, 71st; Stanway, Britain, 120th+1.

Referee_Salima Mukansanga.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Mask requirements return for federal employees, contractors in light of new guidance

GSA earns top marks under FITARA 12 scorecard

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

NIST seeks input on guidance to pin down trustworthy AI

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up