Dell Match Play Results

Wednesday At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas Purse: $10.5 million Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71

Ian Poulter (60), England, def. Rory McIlroy (11), Northern Ireland, 6 and 5.

Cameron Smith (25), Australia, def. Lanto Griffin (46), United States, 1 up.

Xander Schauffele (6), United States, halved with Andy Sullivan (57), England.

Scottie Scheffler (30), United States, def. Jason Day (44), Australia, 2 up.

Daniel Berger (14), United States, def. Erik van Rooyen (62), South Africa, 6 and 4.

Harris English (19), United States, def. Brendon Todd (47), United States, 1 up.

Jon Rahm (3), Spain, def. Sebastian Munoz (56), Colombia, 1 up.

Ryan Palmer (24), United States, def. Shane Lowry (38), Ireland, 4 and 2.

Patrick Cantlay (10), United States, def. Brian Harman (54), United States, 1 up.

Carlos Ortiz (42), Mexico, def. Hideki Matsuyama (23), Japan, 4 and 3.

Patrick Reed (7), United States, halved with Bubba Watson (55), United States.

Joaquin Niemann (26), Chile, halved with Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33), South Africa.

Jordan Spieth (49), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (15), England, 3 and 1.

Matthew Wolff (20), United States, def. Corey Conners (37), Canada, 3 and 1.

Matt Kuchar (52), United States, def. Justin Thomas (2), United States, 3 and 2.

Kevin Kisner (34), United States, def. Louis Oosthuizen (22), South Africa, 2 and 1.

Dylan Frittelli (64), South Africa, def. Tony Finau (12), United States, 6 and 5.

Jason Kokrak (29), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (40), United States, 1 up.

Antoine Rozner (58), France, def. Bryson DeChambeau (5), United States, 2 up.

Tommy Fleetwood (21), England, halved with. Si Woo Kim (45), South Korea.

Kevin Streelman (53), United States, def. Viktor Hovland (13), Norway, 4 and 2.

Abraham Ancer (27), Mexico, def. Bernd Wiesberger (43), Austria, 3 and 2.

Collin Morikawa (4), United States, halved with J.T. Poston (63), United States.

Billy Horschel (32), Unied States, def. Max Homa (35), United States, 1 up.

Webb Simpson (9), United States, def. Talor Gooch (59), United States, 6 and 5.

Mackenzie Hughes (48), Canada, def. Paul Casey (17), England, 3 and 2.

Tyrrell Hatton (8), England, halved with Matt Wallace (51), England.

Sergio Garcia (39), Spain, def. Lee Westwood (18), England, 4 and 3.

Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, def. Russell Henley (50), United States, 1 up.

Victor Perez (31), France, def. Marc Leishman (36), Australia, 2 and 1.

Dustin Johnson (1), United States, def. Adam Long (61), United States, 2 up.

Bob MacIntyre (41), Scotland, def. Kevin Na (28), United States, 2 and 1.

