Dell Match Play Results

The Associated Press

March 25, 2021, 8:42 PM

Thursday
At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
Purse: $10.5 million
Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71

Patrick Cantlay (10), United States, def. Carlos Ortiz (42), Mexico, 1 up.

Brian Harman (54, United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama (23), Japan, 1 up.

Patrick Reed (7), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33), South Africa, 2 and 1.

Joaquin Niemann (26), Chile, halved with Bubba Watson (55), United States.

Matt Fitzpatrick 15), England, def. Corey Conners (37), Canada, 5 and 4.

Matthew Wolff (20), United States, halved with Jordan Spieth (49), United States.

Kevin Kisner (34), United States, def. Justin Thomas (2), United States, 2 and 1.

Matt Kuchar (52), United States, def. Louis Oosthuizen (22), South Africa, 1 up.

Tony Finau (12), United States, halved with Will Zalatoris (40), United States.

Dylan Frittelli (64), South Africa, def. Jason Kokrak (29), United States, 3 and 2.

Bryson DeChambeau (5), United States, def. Si Woo Kim (45), South Korea, 2 and 1.

Tommy Fleetwood (21), England, def. Antoine Rozner (58), France, 4 and 3.

Bernd Wiesberger (43), Austria, def. Viktor Hovland (13), Norway, 4 and 2.

Abraham Ancer (27), Mexico, def. Kevin Streelman (53), United States, 2 and 1.

Max Homa (35), United States, def. Collin Morikawa (4), United States, 2 and 1.

J.T. Poston (63), United States, def. Billy Horschel (32), United States, 4 and 2.

Mackenzie Hughes (48), Canada, def. Webb Simpson (9), United States, 4 and 3.

Paul Casey (17), England, def. Talor Gooch (59), United States, 3 and 2.

Sergio Garcia (39), Spain, def. Tyrrell Hatton (8), England, 3 and 2.

Lee Westwood (18), England, def. Matt Wallace (51), England, 5 and 3.

Marc Leishman (36), Australia, def. Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, 2 and 1.

Russell Henley (50), United States, def. Victor Perez (31), France, 4 and 3.

Dustin Johnson (1), United States, halved with Bob MacIntyre (41), Scotland.

Adam Long (61), United States, def. Kevin Na (28), United States, 2 and 1.

Rory McIlroy (11), Northern Ireland, def. Lanto Griffin (46), United States, 4 and 3.

Ian Poulter (60), England, def. Cameron Smith (25), Australia, vs. Ian Poulter (60), England, 1 up.

Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Jason Day (44), Australia, 2 and 1.

Scottie Scheffler (30), United States, halved with Andy Sullivan (57), England.

Brendon Todd (47), United States, def. Daniel Berger (14), United States, 2 and 1.

Erik van Rooyen (62), South Africa, def. Harris English (19), United States, 2 and 1.

Jon Rahm (3), Spain, def. Shane Lowry (38), Ireland, 2 up.

Ryan Palmer (24), United States, def. Sebastian Munoz (56), Colombia, 2 and 1.

