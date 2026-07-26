Typhoon Noul weakens after making landfall, brings heavy rain to southern China

HONG KONG (AP) — Typhoon Noul weakened to a tropical storm on Sunday as it moved inland after making landfall…

HONG KONG (AP) — Typhoon Noul weakened to a tropical storm on Sunday as it moved inland after making landfall and bringing winds and heavy rain along the coast of southern China.

Chinese weather authorities expected parts of southern Guangdong and southeastern Fujian provinces to experience heavy rain. More than 801,000 people had been relocated for safety in the Guangdong province as of Sunday, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

In the financial hub of Hong Kong, the city’s airport authority said around 350 flights were canceled Sunday and about 2,000 passengers were stranded at the airport over the weekend. At least 21 people were injured across the city during the typhoon period, according to Hong Kong authorities.

China’s Ministry of Water Resources upgraded its flood-control emergency response, including for Guangdong province, over high risks of mountain floods, Xinhua reported.

China’s National Development and Reform Commission said it allocated 100 million yuan ($14.8 million) to support recovery efforts in the typhoon-hit Guangdong province.

Noul was the third typhoon to hit China and make landfall within a month, after Bavi and Maysak. Chinese state media said Noul is the strongest to make landfall in China so far this year.

Earlier, in the Philippines, at least three people died and many others were displaced due to flooding and rain as Noul moved across, the government’s disaster-response agency said. Noul also brought heavy rain to some parts of Taiwan as it passed south of the island without making landfall.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.