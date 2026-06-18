Putin and leaders of Southeast Asia agree to bolster ties at a summit in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin on Thursday hailed Russia’s ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as he…

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin on Thursday hailed Russia’s ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as he hosted a summit intended to strengthen economic and political ties with the bloc.

The leaders who took part in the meeting in Kazan agreed to further expand “strategic partnership” between Russia and ASEAN nations that include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, East Timor and Vietnam.

“It is a strategic partnership that serves as an essential stabilizing factor in the Asia-Pacific amidst geopolitical turbulence, contributing to the formation of a balanced security architecture and equitable mutually beneficial cooperation,” Putin said at the summit, which marked the 35th anniversary of Russia-ASEAN relations.

The summit’s agenda included exchanging views on global and regional issues, reviewing efforts to develop Russia-ASEAN ties and discussing areas and tasks for future cooperation.

Putin noted that Russia and ASEAN have “expanded the scope of practical cooperation in such areas as combating new security challenges and threats, as well as trade and investment, energy, agriculture, digitalization, science and technology, tourism, and humanitarian contacts.”

In a declaration signed at the summit, its participants reaffirmed their shared aspiration toward a “just multipolar world as guided by international law and the principles of the U.N. Charter to promote mutual benefit and respect for all states.”

They noted that the Kazan summit marked a “significant milestone” in Russia-ASEAN relations and pledged to maintain top-level contacts between Russia and the bloc to advance their “strategic partnership.”

Putin also held a series of bilateral meetings with ASEAN leaders during the summit, which he co-chaired with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose country holds the association’s rotating presidency.

Some of ASEAN’s diverse member countries, including the Philippines, are seen to be aligned with the United States, while others have heavy trade and security engagements with China and Russia.

Several ASEAN members, including the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, have either imported Russian crude oil or expressed interest in purchasing it after global fuel prices soared in the wake of the war in Iran.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.