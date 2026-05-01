Workers around the world demonstrate on May Day, in photos

People across Asia kicked off May Day with large marches and protests as many workers grapple with rising energy costs…

People across Asia kicked off May Day with large marches and protests as many workers grapple with rising energy costs and shrinking purchasing power tied to the Iran war. Also known as International Workers’ Day or Labor Day, the holiday highlights the struggles and achievements of workers worldwide. Thousands are taking to the streets from Asia to Europe and beyond calling for stronger labor protections, higher wages and greater equality while drawing attention to stagnant incomes and the rising cost of living.

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