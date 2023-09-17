Sri Lanka bat first in Asia Cup final against India

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first in the Asia Cup final against India at R. Premadasa…

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first in the Asia Cup final against India at R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams qualified for the finals with two wins each in the Super Four stage.

India made six changes for the final from their last game of the Super Four round, which they lost to Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, all of whom were rested for the dead rubber against Bangladesh, were back in the side while all-rounder Washington Sundar replaced the injured Axar Patel.

Sri Lanka made one change bringing in leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha for the injured Maheesh Theekshana.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Matheesha Pathirana and Pramod Madushan

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah

