RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Nuke agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb | 'New Marshall Plan' in works for Ukraine | Ukraine cites success in downing drones
Home » Asia News » Strong quake shakes northern…

Strong quake shakes northern Philippines; no tsunami warning

The Associated Press

October 25, 2022, 11:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A strong earthquake rocked the northern Philppines late Tuesday, but officials said no serious damage was expected and no tsunami warning was issued.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.4 quake was centered 16.2 kilometers (10 miles) below the surface about 11 kilometers (7 miles) from Dolores on Luzon island.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said no warning or advisory was issued.

The quake was felt across a wide area of northern Luzon, but the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it did not expect any major damage.

The Philippine archipelago lies on the “Pacific Ring of Fire,” a region along most of the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur, making the Southeast Asian nation one of the world’s most disaster-prone.

In July, a magnitude 7 earthquake set off landslides and damaged buildings in the northern Philippines, killing at least five people and injuring dozens.

A magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines in 1990.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Ash Carter, defense chief who opened jobs to women, dies

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

Microsoft working with CISA on assessment tool for cloud security configurations

Agencies may need to buy up to 30K electric vehicles annually to meet green government goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up