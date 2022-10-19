Sports on TV for Thursday, October 20

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, October 20 AUTO RACING 3:30 a.m. (Friday) FS1 — FIM…

FS1 — FIM World Supercross Championship: The Australian Grand Prix – Round 2, Melbourne

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at Georgia Tech

ESPNU — Troy at S. Alabama

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at UCLA

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan

SECN — Kentucky at Missouri

8 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Florida St.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Utah

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, First Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, First Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Allen (Texas) at Denton Guyer (Texas)

HORSE RACING 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL 7:30 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: NY Yankees at Houston, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New Orleans at Arizona

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia, Semifinal

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: LA Galaxy at LA FC, Semifinal

TENNIS 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Quarterfinals —

