South Korean officials say at least 9 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 12:55 PM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials say at least 9 dead after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul.

