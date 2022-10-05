HURRICANE IAN: Biden visiting Florida | Some schools closed indefinitely | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | Fla.'s teetering insurance sector | Photos
Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea

The Associated Press

October 5, 2022, 5:39 PM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made Thursday morning but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew.

The launch came two days after North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan for the first time in five years in an apparent response to U.S. military drills with South Korea and Japan.

