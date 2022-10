At least 32 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 32 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into…

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 32 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

Local media reports said hundreds plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s Morbi district collapsed. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the bridge.

The bridge, which was recently reopened to the public after renovation, gave way as it could not handle the number of people on it, officials told PTI.

