MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » Asia News » At least 32 dead,…

At least 32 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse

The Associated Press

October 30, 2022, 11:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 32 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

Local media reports said hundreds plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s Morbi district collapsed. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the bridge.

The bridge, which was recently reopened to the public after renovation, gave way as it could not handle the number of people on it, officials told PTI.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

Court rules for DoD in challenge to $20B household goods moving contract

What the new measures in 2022 FEVS reveal about the federal workforce

State Dept working toward SBOM adoption to improve supply chain risk management

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up