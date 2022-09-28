RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
Home » Asia News » Restaurant fire kills 17…

Restaurant fire kills 17 people in northeastern China

The Associated Press

September 28, 2022, 4:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — A restaurant fire killed 17 people on Wednesday in the city of Changchun in northeastern China, authorities said.

The fire was reported about 12:40 p.m. in a high-tech section of the Changchun New Area industrial zone, according to a social media post by the zone’s management committee.

Three other people were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, the post said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Changchun is an auto manufacturing center and the capital of Jilin province.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

Insider threat task force pivoting focus to ‘safeguarding science’

Remembering Mike Causey: Federal community loses a peerless reporter – and a friend

McDonough says VA needs to hire 45K nurses over next 3 years to keep up with attrition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up