Presidents Cup Rosters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rosters for the Presidents Cup, to be played Sept. 22-25 at Quail Hollow Club (c-captain’s pick):

INTERNATIONAL

Captain: Trevor Immelman

c-Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa

Corey Conners, Canada

c-Cameron Davis, Australia

Sungjae Im, South Korea

Tom Kim, South Korea

c-Si Woo Kim, South Korea

K.H. Lee, South Korea

Hideki Matsuyama, Japan

c-Sebastian Munoz, Colombia

c-Taylor Pendrith, Canada

Mito Pereira, Chile

Adam Scott, Australia

UNITED STATES

Captain: Davis Love III

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Tony Finau

c-Max Homa

c-Billy Horschel

c-Kevin Kisner

c-Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

c-Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

c-Cameron Young

