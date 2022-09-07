Presidents Cup Rosters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rosters for the Presidents Cup, to be played Sept. 22-25 at Quail Hollow Club (c-captain’s pick):
INTERNATIONAL
Captain: Trevor Immelman
c-Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
Corey Conners, Canada
c-Cameron Davis, Australia
Sungjae Im, South Korea
Tom Kim, South Korea
c-Si Woo Kim, South Korea
K.H. Lee, South Korea
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
c-Sebastian Munoz, Colombia
c-Taylor Pendrith, Canada
Mito Pereira, Chile
Adam Scott, Australia
___
UNITED STATES
Captain: Davis Love III
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Tony Finau
c-Max Homa
c-Billy Horschel
c-Kevin Kisner
c-Collin Morikawa
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
c-Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas
c-Cameron Young
