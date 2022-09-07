RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks | Putin and Xi to meet in Uzbekistan | Europe struggles with crisis as Russia cuts gas
Presidents Cup Rosters

The Associated Press

September 7, 2022, 9:28 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rosters for the Presidents Cup, to be played Sept. 22-25 at Quail Hollow Club (c-captain’s pick):

INTERNATIONAL

Captain: Trevor Immelman

c-Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa

Corey Conners, Canada

c-Cameron Davis, Australia

Sungjae Im, South Korea

Tom Kim, South Korea

c-Si Woo Kim, South Korea

K.H. Lee, South Korea

Hideki Matsuyama, Japan

c-Sebastian Munoz, Colombia

c-Taylor Pendrith, Canada

Mito Pereira, Chile

Adam Scott, Australia

___

UNITED STATES

Captain: Davis Love III

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Tony Finau

c-Max Homa

c-Billy Horschel

c-Kevin Kisner

c-Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

c-Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

c-Cameron Young

