WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian military says it repelled over a dozen attacks | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Putin vows to expand arms trade with Russia's allies | Ukrainian recruits get UK training
Home » Asia News » Bus rams into fuel…

Bus rams into fuel trick in eastern Pakistan, killing 20

The Associated Press

August 16, 2022, 2:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — A passenger bus rammed into a fuel truck on a highway in eastern Pakistan before dawn on Tuesday, igniting a fire that killed at least 20 people, police and rescue officials said.

According to the officials, the accident happened near the town of Jalalpur Peerwala in Punjab province. The bus was traveling from the eastern city of Lahore to the southern port city of Karachi.

Tahir Wattoo, a local government official in Multan, the nearest district, said early indications were that the bus driver’s negligence had caused the collision. The driver, who was also killed, slammed into the back of the fuel truck, according to photographs from the scene.

The injured were taken to hospital and at least six passengers were reported in critical condition, he added.

Some of the bodies were burned beyond recognition and DNA tests will be conducted to identify the remains before the bodies are handed over to the families, Wattoo also said.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif offered his condolences in a statement and asked health authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

Deadly traffic accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Breaking down a few key recommendations from the Federal Salary Council

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

USPS pulls plug on prior impact studies as consolidation plans come into focus

Two new innovation challenges emerge in DoD, as the competition trend continues to rise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up