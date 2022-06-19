RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: NATO chief concerned about morale | How war triggered food crisis | Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate | Funeral for Ukrainian activist | Mom of missing American reacts to video
Home » Asia News » Magnitude 6.0 earthquake shakes…

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake shakes central Taiwan coast

The Associated Press

June 19, 2022, 10:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook Taiwan on Monday morning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake struck at 9:05 a.m. at a depth of 6.8 kilometers (4.2 miles) in Hualien county, halfway down the east coast of the island, Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau said.

It was felt across most of the island of 24 million people including to the north in Taipei, the capital. It was also felt across the Taiwan Strait in mainland China’s Fujian province, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Science News | World News

Four years into DoD financial audits, IG says progress has stalled

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

Three FBI headquarters sites in suburbs still viable for agency’s move, GSA tells lawmakers

CISA provides agencies with long-awaited cloud security guidance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up