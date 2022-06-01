RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Report: China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes | US expected to send rocket systems to Ukraine | Russian forces seize half of Sievierodonetsk
Home » Asia News » Earthquake shakes China's Sichuan…

Earthquake shakes China’s Sichuan province, damages houses

The Associated Press

June 1, 2022, 7:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — Houses were damaged and rail service partially suspended after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Wednesday in southwestern China’s Sichuan province, authorities said.

Three people were seriously injured, state media reported, citing the Ya’an city health commission.

The quake struck at a depth of 17 kilometers in Lushan county about 110 kilometers (65 miles) southwest of Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan, the China Earthquake Network Center said.

The Sichuan fire department said some houses had been damaged and more than 1,400 rescuers were headed to the area. The Southwest Railway Authority said some sections of track had been closed, causing delays to passenger trains.

China’s deadliest earthquake in recent years was a 7.9 magnitude quake in 2008 that killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

Agency leaders should listen more, act on employees’ reentry feedback

DoD tells industry how it will handle cost of inflation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up