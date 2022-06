2022 World Cup Qualifying The Associated Press

All Times EST EUROPE Winners qualify Second-place teams advance to European playoffs along with two best Nations League group winners…

All Times EST EUROPE Winners qualify Second-place teams advance to European playoffs along with two best Nations League group winners that did not qualify GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Serbia 8 6 2 0 19 9 20 p-Portugal 8 5 2 1 17 6 17 Ireland 8 2 3 3 11 8 9 Luxembourg 8 3 0 5 8 18 9 Azerbaijan 8 0 1 7 5 18 1 p-advanced to playoffs q-qualified Wednesday, March 24, 2021 At Turin, Italy Portugal 1, Azerbaijan 0 At Belgrade, Serbia Serbia 3, Ireland 2 Saturday, March 27, 2021 At Dublin Luxembourg 1, Ireland 0 At Belgrade, Serbia Serbia 2, Portugal 2 Tuesday, March 30, 2021 At Baku, Azerbaijan Serbia 2, Azerbaijan 1 At Luxembourg Portugal 3, Luxembourg 1 Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 At Luxembourg Luxembourg 2, Azerbaijan 1 At São João da Venda, Portugal Portugal 2, Ireland 1<. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 At Dublin, Ireland Ireland 1, Azerbaijan 1 At Belgrade, Serbia Serbia 4, Luxembourg 1 Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 At Baku, Azerbaijan Azerbaijan 0, Portugal 3 At Dublin, Ireland Ireland 1, Serbia 1 Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 At Baku, Azerbaijan Azerbaijan 0, Ireland 3 At Luxembourg Luxembourg 0, Serbia 1 Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 At São João da Venda, Portugal Portugal 5, Luxembourg 0 At Belgrade, Serbia Serbia 3, Azerbaijan 1 Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 At Baku, Azerbaijan Azerbaijan 1, Luxembourg 3 At Dublin, Ireland Ireland 0, Portugal 0 Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 At Luxembourg Luxembourg 0, Ireland 3 At Lisbon, Portugal Portugal 1, Serbia 2 ___ GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Spain 8 6 1 1 15 5 19 p-Sweden 8 5 0 3 12 6 15 Greece 8 2 4 2 8 8 10 Georgia 8 2 1 5 6 12 7 Kosovo 8 1 2 5 5 15 5 q-qualified p-advanced to playoffs Thursday, March 25, 2021 At Granada, Spain Spain 1, Greece 1 At Stockholm Sweden 1, Georgia 0 Sunday, March 28, 2021 At Tblisi, Georgia Spain 2, Georgia 1 At Pristina, Kosovo Sweden 3, Kosovo 0 Wednesday, March 31, 2021 At Thessaloniki, Greece Greece 1, Georgia 1 At Seville, Spain Spain 3, Kosovo 1 Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 At Batumi, Georgia Kosovo 1, Georgia 0 At Stockholm Sweden 2, Spain 1 Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 At Pristina, Kosovo Kosovo 1, Greece 1 At Badajoz, Spain Spain 4, Georgia 0 Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 At Athens, Greece Greece 2, Sweden 1 At Pristina, Kosovo Spain 2, Kosovo 0 Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 At Batumi, Georgia Georgia 0, Greece 2 At Stockholm Sweden 3, Kosovo 0 Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 At Pristina, Kosovo Kosovo 1, Georgia 2 At Stockholm Sweden 2, Greece 0 Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 At Batumi, Georgia Georgia 2, Sweden 0 At Athens, Greece Spain 1, Greece 0 Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 At Athens, Greece Greece 1, Kosovo 1 At Barcelona, Spain Spain 1, Sweden 0 ___ GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Switzerland 8 5 3 0 15 2 18 p-Italy 8 4 4 0 13 2 16 Northern Ireland 8 2 2 3 6 7 9 Bulgaria 8 2 2 4 6 14 8 Lithuania 8 1 0 7 4 19 3 q-qualified p-advanced to playoffs Thursday, March 25, 2021 At Sofia, Bulgaria Switzerland 3, Bulgaria 1 At Parma, Italy Italy 2, Northern Ireland 0 Sunday, March 28, 2021 At Sofia, Bulgaria Italy 2, Bulgaria 0 At St. Gallen, Switzerland Switzerland 1, Lithuania 0 Wednesday, March 31, 2021 At Vilnius, Lithuania Italy 2, Lithuania 0 At Belfast, Northern Ireland Northern Ireland 0, Bulgaria 0 Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 At Florence, Italy Italy 1, Bulgaria 1 At Vilnius, Lithuania Northern Ireland 4, Lithuania 1 Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 At Sofia, Bulgaria Bulgaria 1, Lithuania 0 At Basel, Switzerland Switzerland 0, Italy 0 Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 At Reggio Emilia, Switzerland Italy 5, Lithuania 0 At Belfast, Northern Ireland Northern Ireland 0, Switzerland 0 Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 At Vilnius, Lithuania Lithuania 3, Bulgaria 1 At Geneva Switzerland 2, Northern Ireland 0 Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 At Sofia, Bulgaria Bulgaria 2, Northern Ireland 1 At Vilnius, Lithuania Lithuania 0, Switzerland 4 Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 At Rome Italy 1, Switzerland 1 At Belfast, Northern Ireland Northern Ireland 1, Lithuania 0 Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 At Belfast, Northern Ireland Northern Ireland 0, Italy 0 At Lucerne, Switzerland Switzerland 4, Bulgaria 0 ___ GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts q-France 8 5 3 0 18 3 18 p-Ukraine 8 2 6 0 11 8 12 Finland 8 3 2 3 10 10 11 Bosnia-Herz 8 1 4 3 9 12 7 Kazakhstan 8 0 3 5 5 20 3 q-qualified p-advanced to playoffs At Helninki, Finland Finland 2, Bosnia-Herzegovina 2 At Saint-Denis, France France 1, Ukraine 1 Sunday, March 28, 2021 At Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan France 2, Kazakhstan 0 At Lviv, Ukraine Ukraine 1, Finland 1 Wednesday, March 31, 2021 At Sarajevo, Bosnia France 1, Bosnia-Herzegovina 0 At Lviv, Ukraine Ukraine 1, Kazakhstan 1 Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 At Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 2, Ukraine 2 At Strasbourg, France France 1, Bosnia-Herzegovina 1 Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 At Helsinki, Finland Finland 1, Kazakhstan 0 At Kyiv, Ukraine Ukraine 1, France 1 Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 At Zenica, Bosnia-Herzegovina Bosnia-Herzegovina 2, Kazakhstan 2 At Lyon, France France 2, Finland 0 Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 At Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 0, Bosnia-Herzegovina 2 At Helsinki, Finland Finland 1, Ukraine 2 Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 At Astana, Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 0, Finland 2 At Lviv, Ukraine Ukraine 1, Bosnia-Herzegovina 1 Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 At Zenica, Bosnia-Herzegovina Bosnia-Herzegovina 1, Finland 3 At Saint-Denis, France France 8, Kazakhstan 0 Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 At Zenica, Bosnia-Herzegovina Bosnia-Herzegovina 0, Ukraine 2 At Helsinki, Finland Finland 0, France 2 ___ GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Belgium 8 6 2 0 25 6 20 p-Wales 8 4 3 1 14 9 15 Czech Republic 8 4 2 2 14 9 14 Estonia 8 1 1 6 9 21 4 Belarus 8 1 0 7 7 24 3 q-qualified p-advanced to playoffs Wednesday, March 24, 2021 At Leuven, Belgium Belgium 3, Wales 1 At Tallinn, Estonia Czech Republic 6, Estonia 2 Saturday, March 27, 2021 At Minsk, Belarus Belarus 4, Estonia 2 At Prague, Czech Republic Czech Republic 1, Belgium 1 Tuesday, March 30, 2021 At Leuven, Belgium Belgium 8, Belarus 0 At Cardiff, Wales Wales 1, Czech Republic 0 Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 At Ostrava, Czech Republic Czech 1, Republic Belarus 0 At Tallinn, Estonia Belgium 5, Estonia 2 Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 At Kazan, Russia Wales 3, Belarus 2 At Brussels Belgium 3, Czech Republic 0 Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 At Kazan, Russia Belgium 1, Belarus 0 At Cardiff, Wales Wales 0, Estonia 0 Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 At Prague, Czech Republic Czech Republic 2, Wales 2 At Tallinn, Estonia Estonia 2, Belarus 0 Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 At Gomel, Belarus Belarus 0, Czech Republic 2 At Tallinn, Estonia Estonia 0, Wales 1 Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 At Brussels Belgium 3, Estonia 1 At Cardiff, Wales Wales 5, Belarus 1 Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 At Prague, Czech Republic Czech Republic 2, Estonia 0 At Cardiff, Wales Wales 1, Belgium 1 MORE Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.