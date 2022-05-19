RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs | Intel shows Russians fear abuse will backfire | Bodycam shows firsthand horror | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Home » Asia News » Zac Stubblety-Cook sets world…

Zac Stubblety-Cook sets world record in 200 breaststroke

The Associated Press

May 19, 2022, 7:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Olympic champion Zac Stubblety-Cook set a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at the Australian swimming championships on Thursday.

Stubblety-Cook finished in 2 minutes, 05.95 seconds in the final to improve on the previous mark of 2:06.12 set by Russian swimmer Anton Chupkov at the 2019 world championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

“It’s a bit surreal, to be perfectly honest. It doesn’t feel real,” Stubblety-Cook said. “It will probably sink in over the next few days. I was obviously hoping to swim fast and hoping to swim close to my best but that is just something else.”

The 23-year-old Stubblety-Cook set an Olympic record in winning gold at last year’s Tokyo Games.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Australia News | Sports | World News

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

Agencies saved about half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

USDA wants employees and vendors who can take them into the future of CX

Feds: National Guard members on state duty can join unions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up