KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Police say airplane with 22 people on board is missing in Nepal’s mountains.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
May 29, 2022, 1:50 AM
