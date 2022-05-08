RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Russian oligarchs buy out of sanctions? | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China
8 die in landslides in southern China from torrential rain

The Associated Press

May 27, 2022, 9:50 PM

BEIJING (AP) — Eight people have died in landslides in southeastern China triggered by torrential rain, state media reported Saturday.

Five victims were found in a collapsed factory building and three others in a collapsed residential building on Friday, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing the Wuping county information office.

Heavy rain started Thursday evening in Wuping, which is about 210 kilometers (130 miles) inland from the coastal city of Xiamen in Fujian province.

Video posted online showed streets flooded with muddy water and some partially washed away.

The storm damaged crops, cut power and destroyed 39 houses in the county, state media said. More than 1,600 people were evacuated.

