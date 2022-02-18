OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | Top photos
Regez leads 1-2 finish by Swiss in Olympic skicross final

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 2:44 AM

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Ryan Regez led a 1-2 finish by Switzerland in the Olympic skicross final on Friday at Genting Snow Park.

Regez grabbed the lead early and never relinquished it along a course filled with bumps, jumps and rolling terrain. He raised his arms in triumph shortly after crossing the finish line.

His teammate, 36-year-old Alex Fiva, finished with the silver medal and Russian athlete Sergey Ridzik grabbed the bronze.

As a kid, Regez always thought his future was in Alpine skiing, more specifically the downhill. When that didn’t pan out, he started an apprenticeship as a structural draftsman before discovering skicross.

It paid off in gold.

In the small final, Italian skicross racer Simone Deromedis won the heat with a little bit of flair. He was coming off the last jump and did the splits before crossing the finish line.

