CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Home » Asia News » Mixed doubles curling at…

Mixed doubles curling at Ice Cube is Games’ 1st competition

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 7:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — Competition at the Beijing Olympics began Wednesday night with four curling stones sliding down sheets of ice in the venue where Michael Phelps won a record eight swimming gold medals at the Summer Olympics 14 years ago.

The clanking of granite stones slamming into each other and the shouting and sweeping of the curlers were more pronounced than normal in the mostly empty arena. There were only a few hundred spectators in the 3,759-capacity venue due to COVID-19 protocols.

Curling is being held on four sheets of ice at the Ice Cube, which was converted from the Water Cube, the swimming and diving venue for the 2008 Summer Games. The venue can be transformed back to a swimming pool.

Among the opening games was Olympic newcomer Australia, featuring Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt, against Americans Chris Plys and Vicky Persinger.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Olympics | Other Sports News | Sports | World News

Will making sexual harassment an explicit crime help the military crack down? Experts say maybe

Top former DoD cyber official reaches settlement in bid to clear her name

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

Federal appeals court strikes down FLRA decision setting higher bar for union negotiations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up