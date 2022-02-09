OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Asia News » Kim turns in big…

Kim turns in big 1st run, defends Olympic halfpipe title

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 10:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Beijing_Olympics_Snowboarding_70582 United States' Chloe Kim reacts during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
AP Photo/Lee Jin-man
Beijing_Olympics_Snowboarding_09860 United States' Chloe Kim reacts during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
AP Photo/Lee Jin-man
Beijing_Olympics_Snowboarding_34202 United States' Chloe Kim reacts during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
AP Photo/Lee Jin-man
Beijing_Olympics_Snowboarding_80857 United States' Chloe Kim reacts during the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
AP Photo/Francisco Seco
(1/4)

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Snowboarder Chloe Kim turned in a strong opening run — one of her best top-to-bottom performances ever — as she easily defended her Olympic halfpipe title on Thursday.

The last rider to drop into the halfpipe, and with the contest already over, the 21-year-old American still attempted to go big one last time. She fell, quickly got back up and casually glided the rest of the way down the halfpipe as the Olympic champion. She greeted her fellow medalists at the bottom with an embrace.

On this day, the only real drama was for second place, with 32-year-old Queralt Castellet of Spain taking silver in her fifth Olympic appearance. Sena Tomita of Japan held off Cai Xuetong of China for bronze.

No one was matching Kim’s height or demanding array of tricks. Not after an opening performance that featured a variety of different spins and rotations, including a front and backside 1080 (three spins each). That flawless run appeared to surprise even her as she covered her mouth in excitement. She later told her coach it was the best one she’s done.

Kim joins fellow American Shaun White as the only snowboarders to defend their Olympic titles in the halfpipe. White accomplished the feat in 2006 and ’10. As the defending champion from the Pyeongchang Games, White can do it again on Friday.

Watching the contest Thursday was IOC President Thomas Bach and Chinese freestyle skier Eileen Gu, who recently won the Olympic big air competition. They were treated to quite a performance from Kim, who won at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games as a 17-year old. Gu gave Kim a hug after one of her three runs.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Olympics | Other Sports News | Sports | World News

Federal retirement backlog cracks 30K in first month of 2022

Officials say Log4j response proves out promise of new public-private partnership

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up