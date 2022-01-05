CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS parents pick up students' COVID tests | Va. Health: Avoid unnecessary travel | Caps players return from virus protocol | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » Asia News » Reports: Protesters in Kazakhstan…

Reports: Protesters in Kazakhstan storm city mayor’s office

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022, 5:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — Demonstrators protesting rising fuel prices broke into the mayor’s office in Kazakhstan’s largest city Wednesday and flames were seen coming from inside, according to local news reports.

Many of the demonstrators who converged on the building in Almaty carried clubs and shields, the Kazakh news site Zakon said.

Protests against a sharp increase in prices for liquefied gas began this week in the country’s west.

As the protests spread to Almaty and Kazakhstan’s capital, Nur-Sultan, the government resigned. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in Almaty, imposing an overnight curfew and limiting access to the city.

At the start of the year, prices for the gas that is used to power many vehicles roughly doubled as the government concluded a shift away from price controls.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Business & Finance | World News

Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers

For DoD, solving spectrum sharing is a matter of national, economic security

OPM looks to repeal federal workforce policies impacted by Trump executive order

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up