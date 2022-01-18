CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 16 more Montgomery Co. schools to go virtual | Prince George's Co. extends mask mandate into March | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » Asia News » Blast kills 3 sailors…

Blast kills 3 sailors on Indian navy ship docked in Mumbai

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 9:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW DELHI (AP) — An explosion on an Indian navy ship killed three sailors Tuesday, the defense ministry said. It is unclear whether others were injured or what caused the blast.

The crew on the INS Ranvir acted quickly to bring the situation under control and no major damage has been reported so far, the defense ministry said.

The blast occurred in an internal compartment on the ship while it was at the Naval Dockyard in the western city of Mumbai, officials said.

A board of inquiry has been set up to investigate what happened.

The Ranvir has been on cross coast deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November and was due to return to its home port shortly, the ministry’s statement said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up