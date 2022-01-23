CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Home » Asia News » 44 Australians heading to…

44 Australians heading to Beijing for Winter Olympics

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 9:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia will send 44 athletes to the Winter Olympics beginning Feb. 4 in Beijing — 23 women and 21 men in 10 disciplines.

The Australian Olympic Committee said Monday that snowboarder Scotty James and mogul skier Britt Cox will compete at their fourth Olympics, joining just six other Australians to compete at four or more Winter Games.

Another 12 athletes will compete at their third Olympics, 10 athletes return for their second while 20 athletes will make their Olympic debut.

With an average age of 25.43, the team features four teenagers, with snowboarder Valentino Guseli the youngest at 16.

Freestyle skiing, which incorporates moguls, aerials, free ski and ski cross, is the largest team with 13 athletes, followed by snowboard with 11.

Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt will make history as Australia’s first Olympic curlers in the mixed event, while Bree Walker will contest the women’s monobob as it makes its Olympic debut.

Sophie Ash (moguls) and Gabi Ash (aerials) will also become the first Australian sisters to compete on the same Winter Olympics team.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Digital identity makes some headway at agencies

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

3 takeaways from FITARA 13

IRS takes steps to avoid tax return processing delays as filing season starts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up