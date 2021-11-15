CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Asia News » Roadside bomb in Afghanistan's…

Roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s capital wounds two people

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 4:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KABUL (AP) — A roadside bomb blew up on a busy avenue in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, wounding two people, police said.

The bomb detonated as a taxi was passing by in the Kota-e Sangi district of western Kabul. The Taliban spokesman for Kabul police, who goes by a single name Mobin, said two people were wounded. Witnesses said one was a woman in the taxi and the other a man passing by.

The blast came two days after a bomb exploded in a mini-bus in another part of western Kabul, killing at least one person and wounding five others. Colleagues identified the slain man as Hamid Sighyani, a journalist with Ariana TV.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosions. The Islamic State group has been waging a campaign of violence in Afghanistan, targeting Taliban fighters and civilians, especially members of the mainly Shiite Hazara ethnic group.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Obituary: Alan Paller

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up