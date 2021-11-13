CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Police: Roadside bomb kills 2 constables in NW Pakistan

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 2:38 AM

KHAR, Pakistan (AP) — A roadside bomb exploded in a tribal district that borders Afghanistan on Saturday, killing two police, authorities said.

Abdus Samad Khan, Bajur District police chief, said the two constables were on security duty near the Raghan Dam when unknown assailants detonated the bomb remotely, killing them both. He said a search for those involved in the bombing was under way.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in northeastern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Bajur served as a sanctuary for the militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan — the Pakistani Taliban — until the area was cleared of militants in military operations in recent years. The TTP was involved in attacks on security forces in the past but the group is currently in peace talks with the government. A monthlong cease-fire was announced Tuesday.

