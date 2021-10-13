Coronavirus News: When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Questions on J&J boosters | Cases declining in much of US | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » Asia News » Report: Fire kills 9…

Report: Fire kills 9 people, injures 44 in southern Taiwan

The Associated Press

October 13, 2021, 11:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A fire engulfed a 13-story building overnight in southern Taiwan, killing nine people and injuring 44, the island’s semi-official Central News Agency reported Thursday.

The building caught on fire around 3 a.m., fire department officials in the city of Kaohsiung said in a statement. Firefighters were conducting search and rescue efforts Thursday morning.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises

DoD’s Arrington tells court her suspension is 'baseless,' wants her name cleared

Army's largest corps is getting its troops AI-enabled

AbilityOne program looks to end subminimum wage for federal contract workers with disabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up