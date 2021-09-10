9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record | Moussaoui trial revisited | Future threats remain
Home » Asia News » Taiwan warns ships, expects…

Taiwan warns ships, expects waves in south as typhoon nears

The Associated Press

September 10, 2021, 1:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan issued a storm warning to ships at sea as Typhoon Chanthu churned toward the island Friday with wind gusts up to 234 kph (146 mph).

Chanthu was 580 kilometers (360 miles) southeast of Taiwan and northeast of the Philippines, the Central Weather Bureau said. A map on its website showed the storm on track to Taiwan or pass along its east coast on Saturday.

The bureau said high waves were expected along Taiwan’s southern coast and in the Bashi Channel between its southern tip and the northernmost island in the Philippines.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

State Dept. IT modernization delays leave passport services staff unable to telework

20 years after 9/11, TSA officers renew calls for higher pay

Air Force thinking of new ways to divest from old systems in 2023

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall the shock of 9/11

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up