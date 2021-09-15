Pohang and Jeonbuk both advance in Asian Champions League

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Pohang Steelers and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors both won Wednesday to give South Korea three teams…

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Pohang Steelers and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors both won Wednesday to give South Korea three teams in the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League.

Pohang, going for a record fourth continental championship, advanced with a 1-0 win at Japanese club Cerezo Osaka. Lee Seung-mo scored the only goal in the 25th minute.

“Both teams played well and both teams had chances,” Pohang coach Kim Ki-dong said. “We came under pressure early in the game but we recovered and we are delighted with the win.”

Two-time champion Jeonbuk defeated Thai club BG Pathum United 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw.

Brazilian striker Gustavo headed Jeonbuk into the lead at the end of the first half but Teerasil Dangda equalized in the 76th.

South Korean club Ulsan Hyundai has also earned a spot in the quarterfinals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.