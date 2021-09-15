Coronavirus News: DC reaches pandemic settlement | Colleges push student vaccines | Md. votes to require masks in K-12 | Md. Zoo to vaccinate some animals | Latest cases in DC region
Pohang and Jeonbuk both advance in Asian Champions League

The Associated Press

September 15, 2021, 9:03 AM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Pohang Steelers and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors both won Wednesday to give South Korea three teams in the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League.

Pohang, going for a record fourth continental championship, advanced with a 1-0 win at Japanese club Cerezo Osaka. Lee Seung-mo scored the only goal in the 25th minute.

“Both teams played well and both teams had chances,” Pohang coach Kim Ki-dong said. “We came under pressure early in the game but we recovered and we are delighted with the win.”

Two-time champion Jeonbuk defeated Thai club BG Pathum United 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw.

Brazilian striker Gustavo headed Jeonbuk into the lead at the end of the first half but Teerasil Dangda equalized in the 76th.

South Korean club Ulsan Hyundai has also earned a spot in the quarterfinals.

