Thai police investigating death of foreign woman in Phuket

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police are investigating after the body of a foreign woman was found at a secluded spot on the southern island of Phuket on Thursday. Thai media, quoting police, said the dead woman was a 57- year-old Swiss national.

The reports said the woman’s partially clothed body was lying face down in a rock crevice near a waterfall and appeared to have been concealed by a sheet.

Video shot at the scene Thursday showed investigators inspecting clothing and personal documents.

The dead woman’s name has not yet been officially released.

Thai police declined to comment.

Switzerland’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

