2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US basketball to play for gold | US women in water polo final | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Asia News » Thai police investigating death…

Thai police investigating death of foreign woman in Phuket

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 11:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police are investigating after the body of a foreign woman was found at a secluded spot on the southern island of Phuket on Thursday. Thai media, quoting police, said the dead woman was a 57- year-old Swiss national.

The reports said the woman’s partially clothed body was lying face down in a rock crevice near a waterfall and appeared to have been concealed by a sheet.

Video shot at the scene Thursday showed investigators inspecting clothing and personal documents.

The dead woman’s name has not yet been officially released.

Thai police declined to comment.

Switzerland’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

For OPM's Ahuja, rebuilding the federal workforce takes on many forms

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

For Correa, taking risks paid off during her 40-year federal career

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up