Summer Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Tokyo Wednesday, Aug. 4 1 of 32 events 375 of 414 total events Nation G S B Tot China…

At Tokyo

Wednesday, Aug. 4

1 of 32 events

375 of 414 total events

Nation G S B Tot China 32 21 16 69 United States 24 28 21 73 Japan 19 6 11 36 Australia 14 4 16 34 ROC 13 21 18 52 Britain 13 17 13 43 Germany 8 8 14 30 France 6 10 8 24 Netherlands 6 8 7 21 South Korea 6 4 9 19 New Zealand 6 4 5 15 Italy 5 9 15 29 Brazil 4 3 8 15 Hungary 4 4 3 11 Cuba 4 3 4 11 Czech Republic 4 3 1 8 Canada 3 4 7 14 Switzerland 3 4 5 12 Croatia 3 3 2 8 Taiwan 2 4 4 10 Poland 2 2 2 6 Denmark 2 1 3 6 Sweden 2 3 0 5 Jamaica 2 1 2 5 Norway 2 1 1 4 Slovenia 2 1 1 4 Ecuador 2 1 0 3 Greece 2 0 1 3 Uzbekistan 2 0 1 3 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 Qatar 2 0 0 2 Spain 1 4 4 9 Georgia 1 4 1 6 Turkey 1 0 5 6 Austria 1 1 3 5 Indonesia 1 1 3 5 Serbia 1 1 3 5 Romania 1 3 0 4 Venezuela 1 3 0 4 Hong Kong 1 2 0 3 Slovakia 1 2 0 3 South Africa 1 2 0 3 Belgium 1 1 1 3 Ethiopia 1 1 1 3 Ireland 1 0 2 3 Israel 1 0 2 3 Philippines 1 1 0 2 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 Belarus 1 0 1 2 Estonia 1 0 1 2 Fiji 1 0 1 2 Iran 1 0 1 2 Latvia 1 0 1 2 Bermuda 1 0 0 1 Morocco 1 0 0 1 Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1 Thailand 1 0 0 1 Ukraine 0 1 6 7 Armenia 0 2 1 3 Colombia 0 2 1 3 Dominican Republic 0 2 1 3 Mongolia 0 1 2 3 Portugal 0 1 2 3 Azerbaijan 0 0 3 3 Kazakhstan 0 0 3 3 Mexico 0 0 3 3 India 0 1 1 2 Kenya 0 1 1 2 Kyrgyzstan 0 1 1 2 Nigeria 0 1 1 2 San Marino 0 1 1 2 Uganda 0 1 1 2 Egypt 0 0 2 2 Bulgaria 0 1 0 1 Jordan 0 1 0 1 Namibia 0 1 0 1 Macedonia 0 1 0 1 Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1 Argentina 0 0 1 1 Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1 Finland 0 0 1 1 Ghana 0 0 1 1 Kuwait 0 0 1 1 Malaysia 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.