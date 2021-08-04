2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Story behind tears from Lyles | How speed walking works | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Summer Olympic Medals Table

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 7:41 PM

At Tokyo

Thursday, Aug. 5

1 of 47 events

406 of 462 total events

Nation G S B Tot
United States 25 31 23 79
China 32 22 16 70
ROC 14 21 18 53
Britain 15 18 15 48
Japan 21 7 12 40
Australia 15 4 17 36
Germany 9 8 16 33
Italy 6 9 16 31
France 6 10 9 25
Netherlands 6 8 9 23
South Korea 6 4 9 19
New Zealand 6 4 5 15
Canada 4 4 7 15
Brazil 4 3 8 15
Hungary 4 6 3 13
Cuba 5 3 4 12
Switzerland 3 4 5 12
Taiwan 2 4 5 11
Ukraine 1 2 8 11
Poland 3 3 4 10
Spain 1 4 5 10
Czech Republic 4 3 1 8
Croatia 3 3 2 8
Sweden 2 5 0 7
Georgia 2 4 1 7
Denmark 2 2 3 7
Serbia 1 1 4 6
Turkey 1 0 5 6
Norway 2 2 1 5
Jamaica 2 1 2 5
Kenya 1 2 2 5
Austria 1 1 3 5
Indonesia 1 1 3 5
Iran 2 1 1 4
Slovenia 2 1 1 4
Romania 1 3 0 4
Venezuela 1 3 0 4
Kazakhstan 0 0 4 4
Ecuador 2 1 0 3
Greece 2 0 1 3
Uzbekistan 2 0 1 3
Hong Kong 1 2 0 3
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
South Africa 1 2 0 3
Belgium 1 1 1 3
Ethiopia 1 1 1 3
Uganda 1 1 1 3
Ireland 1 0 2 3
Israel 1 0 2 3
Armenia 0 2 1 3
Colombia 0 2 1 3
Dominican Republic 0 2 1 3
Kyrgyzstan 0 2 1 3
India 0 1 2 3
Mongolia 0 1 2 3
Portugal 0 1 2 3
Azerbaijan 0 0 3 3
Egypt 0 0 3 3
Mexico 0 0 3 3
Kosovo 2 0 0 2
Qatar 2 0 0 2
Philippines 1 1 0 2
Tunisia 1 1 0 2
Belarus 1 0 1 2
Estonia 1 0 1 2
Fiji 1 0 1 2
Latvia 1 0 1 2
Bulgaria 0 1 1 2
Nigeria 0 1 1 2
San Marino 0 1 1 2
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 0 1
Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1
Thailand 1 0 0 1
Jordan 0 1 0 1
Namibia 0 1 0 1
Macedonia 0 1 0 1
Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
Argentina 0 0 1 1
Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1
Finland 0 0 1 1
Ghana 0 0 1 1
Kuwait 0 0 1 1
Malaysia 0 0 1 1
Syria 0 0 1 1

