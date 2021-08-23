CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Home » Asia News » Rains in central China…

Rains in central China cause landslides; no deaths reported

The Associated Press

August 23, 2021, 1:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — Torrential rains in central China caused landslides, knocked out power and damaged houses, but no deaths were reported in a region where flooding killed more than 300 people last month, the government said Monday.

Heavy rains Saturday prompted authorities to close tunnels and some bridges in Zhengzhou, a major city in Henan province where at least 292 people died in flooding in July, the official China News Service said, citing government officials. It said 95 passenger trains in Zhengzhou were canceled.

In one region of the western province of Shaanxi, 24 millimeters (9 1/2 inches) of rain fell over the weekend, according to CNS. It said losses to farmers and others were estimated at 450 million yuan ($70 million).

About 25 highways were closed in Henan, Shaanxi and Sichuan in the southwest, state TV reported.

Cities including Luoyang, Hebi and Xinxiang in Henan that suffered heavy flooding in July closed public attractions and shops, CNS said.

In Shaanxi, power was knocked out in some towns and others suffered landslides, CNS said, without giving details.

More than 300 people were killed by flooding in Henan in July.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

Unvaccinated federal employees who refuse testing could also face disciplinary action

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up