Olympic Table Tennis Results

Wednesday Women’s Team Semifinals China (Sun Yingsha; Wang Manyu; Chen Meng), def. Germany (Ying Han; Xiaona Shan; Petrissa Solja), 3-0.…

Wednesday

Women’s Team

Semifinals

China (Sun Yingsha; Wang Manyu; Chen Meng), def. Germany (Ying Han; Xiaona Shan; Petrissa Solja), 3-0.

Match 1

China (Wang Manyu; Chen Meng), def. Germany (Xiaona Shan; Petrissa Solja), 11-9, 11-2, 11-4.

Match 2

Sun Yingsha, China, def. Ying Han, Germany, 11-6, 11-4, 11-9.

Match 3

Chen Meng, China, def. Petrissa Solja, Germany, 5-11, 11-4, 11-9, 13-11.

Match 4

Sun Yingsha, China, vs. Xiaona Shan, Germany, TBD.

Match 5

Wang Manyu, China, vs. Ying Han, Germany, TBD.

