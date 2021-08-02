2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Transgender weightlifter makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Karsten Warholm sets world record and wins gold medal in men’s 400-meter hurdles at Tokyo Olympics.

The Associated Press

August 2, 2021, 11:22 PM

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

