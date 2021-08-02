TOKYO (AP) — Karsten Warholm sets world record and wins gold medal in men’s 400-meter hurdles at Tokyo Olympics.

Listen now to WTOP News

TOKYO (AP) — Karsten Warholm sets world record and wins gold medal in men’s 400-meter hurdles at Tokyo Olympics.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.