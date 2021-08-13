LONDON (AP) — Jimmy Anderson claimed another five-wicket haul before snaffling the catch that saw India dismissed for 364 by…

LONDON (AP) — Jimmy Anderson claimed another five-wicket haul before snaffling the catch that saw India dismissed for 364 by England on Day 2 of the second test on Friday.

In reply, England was 23-0 at tea.

The 39-year-old Anderson’s name will go up on the famous Honours Board at Lord’s for the seventh time in his career after compiling figures of 5-62 at the home of cricket as England roared back into the match.

India added just 88 runs to its dominant overnight score of 276-3, losing four wickets before lunch and another three in the first hour of the second session.

Anderson took two of those wickets after lunch, trapping Ishant Sharma lbw for 8 and getting an edge off Jasprit Bumrah (0) as he was caught behind.

England’s record wicket-taker now has 626 in a test career that is showing no sign of slowing down. Anderson has 31 five-wicket hauls, too.

And he even took a catch to remove Ravindra Jadeja for 40, off the bowling of Mark Wood, wrapping up India’s disappointing end to an innings that looked in great shape at the end of Day 1.

Before lunch, KL Rahul — India’s overnight century-maker — was out off the second ball of the day, for 129, when he drove a loose shot straight to cover off Ollie Robinson.

Ajinkya Rahane failed to add to his overnight score of 1 and departed to the first ball he faced, edging Anderson to Joe Root at first slip.

That reduced India to 282-5 before Rishabh Pant entertained the crowd with some typically flashy shots — at one point he ran down the track and flat-batted Wood through extra cover for four.

But Pant then swatted at pace-bowler Wood and under-edged behind to Jos Buttler after making 37 off 58 balls.

Mohammed Shami went in the next over without scoring, picking out Rory Burns on the leg side off Moeen Ali.

The first test at Trent Bridge was drawn.

