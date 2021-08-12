CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Back-to-school plans in DC region | Va. mandates masks in schools | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Heavy rainfall in Japan causes mudslide, threatens floods

The Associated Press

August 12, 2021, 11:55 PM

TOKYO (AP) — Torrential rain pounding southwestern Japan triggered a mudslide early Friday that swallowed four people and was threatening to cause flooding and more landslides in the region.

The mudslide in the city of Unzen in Nagasaki prefecture hit two houses with four residents total. One was presumed dead when found, while another was conscious and able to talk as rescue workers were digging to free them, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. Two of the residents are still missing.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued heavy rain and mudslide warnings in parts of the southern main island of Kyushu as well as Hiroshima in western Japan, where a rain front has been dumping record amounts of rainfall since earlier this week.

Television footage on NHK public broadcaster showed rivers swollen with muddy water gushing down, almost overflowing, in Hiroshima. The highest level of evacuation advisory was issued in parts of Nagasaki and Hiroshima, urging residents to prepare and act early.

The meteorological agency said nearly 500 millimeters (20 inches) of rain fell in parts of Nagasaki in the past 48 hours, exceeding the average for the month of August. More downpours were forecast.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called a disaster management meeting and pledged to do the utmost for the rescue and relief operation and support for the affected residents.

