United States 3, China 0 (29-27, 25-22, 25-21)

The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 11:55 PM

United States 3, China 0 (29-27, 25-22, 25-21)

United States_Spiker-M. Bartsch-Hackley (15-30), J. Thompson (28-50) (won-total attempts); Blocker-F. Akinradewo (2-13), J. Larson (1-5), J. Poulter (2-7), J. Thompson (4-12); Server-F. Akinradewo (0-10), H. Washington (0-10), J. Larson (0-8), K. Hill (0-6), M. Bartsch-Hackley (0-12), J. Poulter (2-15), J. Thompson (2-17); Scorer-J. Thompson (34-79).

China_Spiker-Zhu T. (16-37), Li Y. (10-27), Yuan X. (8-12) (won-total attempts); Blocker-Zhu T. (2-10), Yan N. (5-18); Server-Zhu T. (0-11), Li Y. (0-12), Yuan X. (0-9), Yan N. (0-16), Gong X. (0-8), Yao D. (1-2), Zhang C. (0-3), Liu X. (0-1), Ding X. (0-9); Scorer-Zhu T. (18-58).

Referees_Wojciech Maroszek, Poland. Fabrice Collados, France. Heike Kraft, Germany.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

