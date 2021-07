Tour de France Results

Thursday 6th Stage A 161-kilometer (100-mile) ride from Tours to Chateauroux 1. Mark Cavendish, Britain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 3hr 17m 36s. 2.…

Thursday 6th Stage A 161-kilometer (100-mile) ride from Tours to Chateauroux

1. Mark Cavendish, Britain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 3hr 17m 36s.

2. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Fenix, same time.

3. Nacer Bouhanni, France, Team Arkea-Samsic, same time.

4. Arnaud Demare, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

5. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

6. Cees Bol, Netherlands, Team DSM, same time.

7. Tim Merlier, Belgium, Alpecin-Fenix, same time.

8. Wout van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

9. Michael Matthews, Australia, Team BikeExchange, same time.

10. Mads Pedersen, Denmark, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

Also

122. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

128. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 46s behind.

135. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Nippo, 1m 7s behind.

167. Sean Bennett, United States, Qhubeka-NextHash, 1m 51s behind.

Overall Standings

1. Mathieu van der Poel, Netherlands, Alpecin-Fenix, 20h 9m 17s.

2. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 8s behind.

3. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, 30s behind.

4. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 48s behind.

5. Alexey Lutsenko, Kazakhstan, Astana-Premier Tech, 1m 21s behind.

6. Pierre Latour, France, TotalEnergies, 1m 28s behind.

7. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education-Nippo, 1m 29s behind.

8. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, 1m 43s behind.

9. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Ineos Grenadiers, 1m 44s behind.

10. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, 1m 48s behind.

Also

51. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Nippo, 8m 17s behind.

107. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 18m 58s behind.

131. Sean Bennett, United States, Qhubeka-NextHash, 24m 06s behind.

152. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 28m 22s behind.

