Olympic Men’s Rugby Glance

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L T Pts New Zealand 3 0 0 6 Argentina 2 1 0 4 Australia 1 2 0 2 South Korea 0 3 0 0

Group B

Country W L T Pts Fiji 3 0 0 6 Britain 2 1 0 4 Canada 1 2 0 2 Japan 0 3 0 0

Group C

Country W L T Pts South Africa 2 0 0 4 United States 2 0 0 4 Ireland 0 2 0 0 Kenya 0 2 0 0

Monday, July 26

Fiji 24, Japan 19

Britain 24, Canada 0

New Zealand 50, South Korea 5

Argentina 29, Australia 19

South Africa 33, Ireland 14

United States 19, Kenya 14

Britain 34, Japan 0

Fiji 28, Canada 14

New Zealand 35, Argentina 14

Australia 42, South Korea 5

United States 19, Ireland 17

South Africa 14, Kenya 5

Tuesday, July 27

Quarterfinals

Canada 36, Japan 12

Fiji 33, Britain 7

Argentina 56, South Korea 0

New Zealand 14, Australia 12

Kenya vs Ireland 0200 GMT

South Africa vs United States 0230 GMT

TBD 0730 GMT

TBD 0800 GMT

New Zealand vs TBD 0830 GMT

TBD vs Britain 0900 GMT

TBD vs Argentina 0930 GMT

Fiji vs TBD 1000 GMT

Wednesday, July 28

Placing 0000 GMT

Placing 0030 GMT

TBD 0100 GMT

TBD 0130 GMT

Semifinal 0200 GMT

Semifinal 0230 GMT

Placing 0730 GMT

Placing 0800 GMT

Bronze Medal 0830 GMT

Gold Medal 0900 GMT

Medal Ceremony 0930 GMT

