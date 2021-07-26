Olympic Men’s Rugby Glance

All Times GMT
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|New Zealand
|3
|0
|0
|6
|Argentina
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Australia
|1
|2
|0
|2
|South Korea
|0
|3
|0
|0
Group B
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Fiji
|3
|0
|0
|6
|Britain
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Canada
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Japan
|0
|3
|0
|0
Group C
|Country
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|South Africa
|2
|0
|0
|4
|United States
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Ireland
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Kenya
|0
|2
|0
|0
Monday, July 26
Fiji 24, Japan 19
Britain 24, Canada 0
New Zealand 50, South Korea 5
Argentina 29, Australia 19
South Africa 33, Ireland 14
United States 19, Kenya 14
Britain 34, Japan 0
Fiji 28, Canada 14
New Zealand 35, Argentina 14
Australia 42, South Korea 5
United States 19, Ireland 17
South Africa 14, Kenya 5
Tuesday, July 27
Quarterfinals
Canada 36, Japan 12
Fiji 33, Britain 7
Argentina 56, South Korea 0
New Zealand 14, Australia 12
Kenya vs Ireland 0200 GMT
South Africa vs United States 0230 GMT
TBD 0730 GMT
TBD 0800 GMT
New Zealand vs TBD 0830 GMT
TBD vs Britain 0900 GMT
TBD vs Argentina 0930 GMT
Fiji vs TBD 1000 GMT
Wednesday, July 28
Placing 0000 GMT
Placing 0030 GMT
TBD 0100 GMT
TBD 0130 GMT
Semifinal 0200 GMT
Semifinal 0230 GMT
Placing 0730 GMT
Placing 0800 GMT
Bronze Medal 0830 GMT
Gold Medal 0900 GMT
Medal Ceremony 0930 GMT
