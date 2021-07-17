Coronavirus News: Smithsonian to end timed-entry passes | Va. to spend funds for universal broadband | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Germany cuts short Olympic warmup with allegations of racism

The Associated Press

July 17, 2021, 8:56 AM

WAKAYAMA, Japan (AP) — Germany’s Olympic soccer team walked off the field during a preparation match for the Tokyo Games on Saturday in response to alleged racist abuse from an opposing Honduras player toward German defender Jordan Torunarigha.

The game was stopped with five minutes remaining and with the score 1-1, the German soccer federation said.

“The German team left the field together after our player Jordan Torunarigha was racially insulted,” the federation said on Twitter.

Torunarigha’s club, Hertha Berlin, responded by saying “ that’s the only correct decision! ”

The friendly game in Wakayama, Japan was Germany’s last preparation match before it plays Brazil in Yokohama on Thursday. Coach Stefan Kuntz’ team also plays Saudi Arabia on July 25 and Ivory Coast on July 28 in Group D.

The 23-year-old Torunarigha, who is the son of former player Ojokojo Torunarigha of Nigeria, has faced racist abuse before. He was targeted with monkey chants by some Schalke fans in a German Cup game on Feb. 4, 2020. Schalke was fined 50,000 euros ($54,600) for its supporters’ abuse.

