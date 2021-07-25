2020 Olympics: Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold medal | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | COVID-positive volleyball player quarantines
Home » Asia News » Chinese duo easily win…

Chinese duo easily win 1st diving gold of Tokyo Olympics

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 3:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOKYO (AP) — China got off to a winning start in diving at the Tokyo Olympics, claiming gold in women’s 3-meter synchronized springboard to start what the Chinese hope is a sweep of the eight events.

Shi Tingmao and Wang Han totaled 326.40 points on Sunday, easily winning by 25.62 points.

Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu of Canada took silver with 300.78. Lena Hentschel and Tina Punzel of Germany earned bronze with 284.97.

The U.S. duo of Alison Gibson and Krysta Palmer finished last among eight teams.

The Chinese have won 37 of 48 gold medals at the last seven Olympics. The country’s women have not lost an Olympic diving event since 2004. This is their fifth straight victory in synchronized springboard, their only loss coming when the event debuted at the 2000 Sydney Games.

Shi won her second straight gold in synchro. She teamed with Wu Minxia to capture gold in Rio de Janeiro five years ago.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Olympics | Other Sports News | Sports | World News

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

Hot housing market is forcing Army to change moving policies

Pentagon faces political battle to retire old weapons systems — and some newer ones

VA, AFGE settle longstanding official time, legal disputes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up